Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,105 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.