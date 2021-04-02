Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 2,285 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HVT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

