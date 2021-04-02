Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,445 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the average volume of 131 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last three months. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

