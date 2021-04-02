Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 3.8%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $176.36 and last traded at $177.02. Approximately 35,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,521,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

