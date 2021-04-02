Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

