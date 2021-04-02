39,026 Shares in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Biodesix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

BDSX stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

