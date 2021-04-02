Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Royal Gold worth $38,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ossiam grew its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.27.

RGLD opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

