Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.38 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $43,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

