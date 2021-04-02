Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 168,600 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Brown & Brown worth $45,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.