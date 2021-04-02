Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 93,651 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234,709 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 93,651 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $45,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $56.83 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

