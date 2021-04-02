TELUS’s (TU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TELUS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 691,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.