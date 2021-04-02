Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

