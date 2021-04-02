ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,347.0 days.

Shares of ASOMF opened at $78.00 on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

