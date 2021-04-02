Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Grows By 47.0%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

