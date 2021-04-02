Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $622.54 million, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

