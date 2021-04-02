Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Sportech stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Sportech has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

