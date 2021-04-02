Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Sportech stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Sportech has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
About Sportech
