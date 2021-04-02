Stephens Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

