Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $47,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,041,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

