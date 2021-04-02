Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.73

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 632030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $472.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Duluth by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

