Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Hasbro worth $48,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.46 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

