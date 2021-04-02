Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

