Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

