Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

