Piper Sandler Increases Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target to $60.00

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOT stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Total by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

