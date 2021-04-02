Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 387 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,677 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

