Captrust Financial Advisors Has $537,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $279.50 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $292.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.