Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Argo Group International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

