Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,827 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

ROP opened at $410.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.17 and its 200 day moving average is $405.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.42 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

