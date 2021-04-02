Cetera Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $540,599.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,050. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

