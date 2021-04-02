McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.60. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$16.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

