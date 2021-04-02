Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after buying an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after buying an additional 453,131 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

