Thomas Mcdonnell Buys 2,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $9,900.00.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a PE ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

