Pamela Stephenson Sells 422 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $14,356.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $35.48 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $678.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

