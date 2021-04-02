BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $101,283.93 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $101,283.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,127.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

BLFS stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.