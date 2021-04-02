ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $777,000 Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 325,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 319,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $46.03 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

