Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of United Bankshares worth $34,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.