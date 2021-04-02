Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

