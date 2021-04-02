Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after buying an additional 399,194 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,232,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 441,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 537,825 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

