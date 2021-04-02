Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,612 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NHS opened at $12.97 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.