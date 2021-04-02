Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.