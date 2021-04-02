Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,177 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.17% of Woodward worth $89,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.