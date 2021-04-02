Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,501 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Marathon Petroleum worth $96,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. AXA S.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

