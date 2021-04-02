Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $99.39 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,947,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.93% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,406,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,662,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,990,000.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

