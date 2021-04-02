Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,889 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 726,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

