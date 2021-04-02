Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,502 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Globe Life worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Globe Life by 76.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Globe Life stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

