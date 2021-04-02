Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,795 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 81.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

