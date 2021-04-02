Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $595.63 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $619.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.01.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.