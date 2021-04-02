Walleye Capital LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guardant Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,163.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 44,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,761,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $156.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

