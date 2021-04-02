Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 53.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 157,806 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 106.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OII opened at $12.36 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

