Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Stamps.com worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,183,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $7,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $204.34 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $7,778,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

